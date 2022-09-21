KCR out to stall ST quota hike: Telangana BJP state chief Bandi

Home States Telangana

He also took potshots at the Chief Minister’s children, saying that while one got a leg injury in fear of the CBI, another went into quarantine fearing ED raids.

Published: 21st September 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:56 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was conspiring to stall 10 per cent reservation hike for STs by first blaming the Centre, then moving the Supreme Court and obtaining a stay. “As part of this conspiracy, rumours are now being spread on social media by TRS workers that I am trying to block the quota hike. I dare KCR to come to Vighneshwara temple and swear who is creating hurdles in ST reservations,” Sanjay said.

He also took potshots at the Chief Minister’s children, saying that while one got a leg injury in fear of the CBI, another went into quarantine fearing ED raids. Sanjay announced that he will not only sit on deeksha, but will also wage a legal fight in support of 7,000 people of Boduppal, who had got plots of lands registered only to be told by the government that these were Waqf lands. Some of these people met Sanjay near the Nacharam Industrial Area during his padayatra and urged him to save their properties.

Komaraiah, a retired employee, told Sanjay that he had bought a plot in Boduppal to build a house with all his savings. However, he was unable to obtain building permission as the property was now declared Waqf land, he said.

Another woman said that she wanted to sell her plot for her daughter’s wedding, but nobody was ready to buy it, as it has been declared prohibited land.The victims informed that though they had obtained LRS, BBRS, and were paying electricity and water bills for the plots, and have now been suddenly dispossessed.
Sanjay demanded to know how lands that were already registered could be declared prohibited now. “Perhaps if you agree to give 1,000 plots out of the 7,000 plots to KCR’s family they will allow you to enjoy your property rights. If not, maybe if you give them cr-ores, their hearts might melt.

Endowments lands are being grabbed but no action is being taken. But in the name of Waqf lands they are harassing innocent people,” he alleged. He assured a legal team for the victims and vowed to fight for them until justice is done.

