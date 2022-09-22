BJP will win Munugode byelection, says Telangana MLA Eatala

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Former minister and Huzarabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender visited the district on Wednesday to participate in the two-day ‘Palle Gosa BJP Bharosa’ in the Adilabad Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering, Rajender said that the ward councillors were facing problems because the government was refusing to release funds. “No need to worry. All that will change as BJP will win the next Assembly elections and form the government in Telangana.”

He accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of breaking his promise to go to any extent for the development of Telangana.Rajender, a close aide of Chandrasekhar Rao during the Telangana Statehood movement and a cabinet minister for a long time, who had left TRS and joined BJP, said that Huzarabad voters had given the CM a fitting lesson by defeating TRS candidate.

Rajender expressed the hope that the same would repeat in the Munugodu byelection.He alleged that the Congress, TRS and AIMIM were political allies.Adilabad BJP parliament member Soyam Bapu Rao, former Zilla Parishad chairperson C. Suhashini Reddy and other leaders participated in the programme.

