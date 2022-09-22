Home States Telangana

Cheated of Rs 70 lakh in crypto con, KHM villagers threaten suicide

They went to his house holding pesticide bottles and threatened to end their lives if he did not return their money.

Published: 22nd September 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers in Kamepalli gather outside P Nageshwar Rao’s house with pesticide bottles demanding that he return their money| Express

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The lure of cryptocurrency is such that fraudsters in rural areas are now using it to trap gullible people and fleece them of their hard-earned money. P Nageshwar Rao, a resident of Kothalingala village in Kamepalli mandal of Khammam district, who invests in the stock market drew an initial crowd of investors from among his relatives by investing their money in crypto, showing them his own profits as proof. Soon, however, Nageshwar simply collected money and forgot all about returning it with interest.

On Wednesday, a group of people staged a protest in front of his house at Kothalingala village, about 20 km from Khammam town, demanding a refund of the money they had given Nageshwar Rao to invest in crypto currency, primarily bitcoin. They went to his house holding pesticide bottles and threatened to end their lives if he did not return their money. Nageshwar Rao allegedly collected about Rs  70 lakh from them, promising quick profits. Most of the victims were promised that their money would be doubled if they invested Rs  70,000. Some of the victims even borrowed money to pay Nageshwar Rao. After waiting in vain for six months for the promised profits, they took the desperate step.

Nageshwar Rao allegedly formed 10 groups in the village and collected money from the victims. Many people in Khammam, Kamepalli, Wyra, Enkoor and Madhira areas are said to have invested money.
When contacted, Kamepally Sub-Inspector A Kiran Kumar said he had not received any complaint till Wednesday evening pertaining to the incident.

K Srikanth, one of the victims from Kothalingala, told TNIE that he had invested Rs  3.5 lakh but did not receive a rupee from Nageshwar Rao. However, his friend was among the few who got back their money. Some local politicians have also reportedly invested heavily in Nageshwar Rao’s get-rich-quick crypto scheme.According to Srikanth, when some victims approached police, the latter did not take their complaint as they did not have proof in the form of receipts for the money they paid to Nageshwar Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cryptocurrency fraudsters KHM villagers
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp