First stretch of Vijayawada-Kazipet tripling project commissioned

This is one of the busiest routes and witnesses continuous passenger and freight traffic, leading to over-saturation of this section.

Published: 22nd September 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The important third line project in the grand trunk route Vijayawada-Kazipet tripling project, covering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has commenced, with SCR completing the works along the first stretch of the project between Vijayawada New West Block Hut Cabin-Cheruvumadhavaram Cabin.

The third line works for a distance of 16.7-km now stands commissioned along with electrification. The section between Vijayawada-Kazipet is a crucial rail link situated along the grand trunk route connecting northern parts with the southern region of the country.

The preparatory works are in progress at all stretches in the entire section. Non-interlocking works has been taken up for 34 days in the month of August and September, to conclude the works in the first stretch between Vijayawada New West cabin and Cheruvumadhavaram.

