Four more held for surgically altering fingerprints in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Wednesday made four more arrests -- two each from Rajasthan and Kerala -- in connection with the fingerprint surgery case in which some people got their fingerprints surgically altered to get jobs in Kuwait. The arrested accused were identified as Kamlesh and Vishal Kumar from Rajasthan and Basheer and Rafi from Kerala. They had undergone a surgery to alter their fingertips a year ago and after they were healed, they went to Kuwait. They had returned to their native States and were apprehended based on the interrogation of the four who had been arrested earlier. Gatkesar police, along with Malkajgiri SOT, had in August arrested Naga Muneswar Reddy, a radiologist and Venkata Raman, an anaesthetist from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, along with two others who had undergone the surgery.Police said that four more accused, including a woman, were yet to be arrested as they were in Kuwait.