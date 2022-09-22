Home States Telangana

PFI conspiring to turn Telangana into Islamic State: BJP leader Bandi sanjay

Urging the Hindu society to understand the gravity of the situation, he assured that after coming to power, BJP would weed out organisations like PFI.

Published: 22nd September 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay greets people during his 4th phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra at Nagole in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning the people that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was conspiring to transform Telangana into an Islamic State by 2047, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the ruling TRS was responsible for the outfit’s expansion in the State.

Addressing a road show at Nagole Crossroads as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the LB Nagar assembly constituency on Wednesday, he also alleged that some TRS leaders were funding the organisation, which he said, was changing names after the ban on Students’ Islamic Movement of India, and expanding its tentacles across the country under the garb of gyms and voluntary organisations.

Urging the Hindu society to understand the gravity of the situation, he assured that after coming to power, BJP would weed out organisations like PFI. Observing that the city Nizam era drainage system was still in use with no expansion to meet the growing needs, he said that encroachment of water bodies and lands were the major cause for floods in the city.

He said that there were huge inequalities in collection of house tax, electricity and water bills in Hindu areas when compared to constituencies represented by MIM. Hindus were being made to pay more than those in Old City.He felt that all the problems in Hyderabad were a result of election of the Mayor by TRS in alliance with MIM.

Perala Shekhar Rao, who contested unsuccessfully from the constituency in 2018 Assembly election, said that there were 5.5 lakh voters in LB Nagar, and that out of 1.5 lakh families, 50,000 didn’t own a house.
Sama Ranga Reddy, BJP’s Ranga Reddy urban district president, said that though 70,000 2BHK houses were promised in the constituency, only 1,940 were constructed and given to the henchmen, near and dear ones of the local MLA.

Former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy said that the party had proposed bridges and roads across the Musi river in Nagole, which would be extended to connect the outer ring road, so that traffic problems in the city, and Vijayawada and Warangal highways could be solved, but successive government failed to act on it.

During his padayatra, members of ‘Regional Ring Road Badhitula Sangham’ from Rayagiri village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district met Sanjay and urged him to see that the alignment of the regional ring road be changed, as it was cutting-across Bhuvanagiri municipality, which would be a hindrance to the development of Rayagiri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI Bandi Sanjay BJP Islamic State Telangana
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp