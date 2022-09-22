PFI conspiring to turn Telangana into Islamic State: BJP leader Bandi sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning the people that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was conspiring to transform Telangana into an Islamic State by 2047, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the ruling TRS was responsible for the outfit’s expansion in the State.

Addressing a road show at Nagole Crossroads as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the LB Nagar assembly constituency on Wednesday, he also alleged that some TRS leaders were funding the organisation, which he said, was changing names after the ban on Students’ Islamic Movement of India, and expanding its tentacles across the country under the garb of gyms and voluntary organisations.

Urging the Hindu society to understand the gravity of the situation, he assured that after coming to power, BJP would weed out organisations like PFI. Observing that the city Nizam era drainage system was still in use with no expansion to meet the growing needs, he said that encroachment of water bodies and lands were the major cause for floods in the city.

He said that there were huge inequalities in collection of house tax, electricity and water bills in Hindu areas when compared to constituencies represented by MIM. Hindus were being made to pay more than those in Old City.He felt that all the problems in Hyderabad were a result of election of the Mayor by TRS in alliance with MIM.

Perala Shekhar Rao, who contested unsuccessfully from the constituency in 2018 Assembly election, said that there were 5.5 lakh voters in LB Nagar, and that out of 1.5 lakh families, 50,000 didn’t own a house.

Sama Ranga Reddy, BJP’s Ranga Reddy urban district president, said that though 70,000 2BHK houses were promised in the constituency, only 1,940 were constructed and given to the henchmen, near and dear ones of the local MLA.

Former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy said that the party had proposed bridges and roads across the Musi river in Nagole, which would be extended to connect the outer ring road, so that traffic problems in the city, and Vijayawada and Warangal highways could be solved, but successive government failed to act on it.

During his padayatra, members of ‘Regional Ring Road Badhitula Sangham’ from Rayagiri village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district met Sanjay and urged him to see that the alignment of the regional ring road be changed, as it was cutting-across Bhuvanagiri municipality, which would be a hindrance to the development of Rayagiri.

