Telangana HC halts govt works on farmer’s land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Mummaneni Sudheer Kumar of Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief in a petition filed by a small farmer, Kakunoori Madhu by ordering the government against carrying out any activity in the petitioner’s patta land for any purpose whatsoever until further orders.

The orders were issued to the respondents Principal Secretary (Revenue Department), Government of Telangana, the District Collector, Nagarkurnool District, RDO, Nagarkurnool Division, and Tahsildar, Nagarkurnool Mandal and three others to not take up any work on the land in question.

The petitioner approached High Court alleging that the respondents obtained the petitioner’s signature on several papers by creating government interest over the petitioner’s land to the extent of 2.5 acres located at Vuyyalawada Village, Nagarkurnool mandal, in favour of Government Medical College by misrepresenting the facts and misleading the petitioner.

P Anantha Nageswar Rao, Government Pleader (GP) for Revenue, submitted that the petitioner completed a relinquishment instrument and also signed on panchanama, wherein control of the subject property was turned over for the establishment of a Medical College.

In response to a question from the court, the GP stated that no compensation has been provided to the petitioner in respect of the petitioner’s patta land, despite the fact that the petitioner has completed multiple agreements.

In the circumstances, as admittedly no compensation has been paid to the petitioner and the petitioner sought to be deprived of his agricultural land, there shall be an interim order to the respondents prohibiting them from carrying out any activity in the petitioner’s patta land and from using the petitioner’s patta land for any purpose whatsoever, until further orders.

