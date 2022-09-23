Home States Telangana

Solve podu land issue quickly, Forest and Environment Minister Indrakaran tells Telangana officials

The Minister directed officers to take quick action in this regard, in coordination with departments concerned, as per government guidelines.

A Indrakaran Reddy

Telangana Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Indrakaran Reddy Allola)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday held a district-level coordination committee meeting for podu lands. Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government had released GO 140 under the instruction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to find a permanent solution to the podu land issue. The Minister directed officers to take quick action in this regard, in coordination with departments concerned, as per government guidelines.

The process of allotment of podu lands should be provided to all deserving persons and the process of entitlement should be completed quickly, he said.The district committee should take prompt steps to solve the problem of dry lands in accordance with the guidelines of the State government, the Minister added.Kumurambheem-Asifabad Collector  Rahul Raj said that 15,000 tribals and 16,000 non-tribals have applied for podu lands in 653 habitations in the district.

