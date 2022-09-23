Telangana to recruit 1K new doctors ahead of Dasara

By Express News Service

MEDAK: In order to provide better medical services and to avoid any complaints over shortage of medical professionals, the State government has decided to recruit 1,000 new doctors before Dasara festival.

State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao revealed this during the Medak Zilla Parishad general body meeting held under the chairmanship of chairperson Hemalatha on Thursday.

Stating that the government has been giving top priority to medical, education and agriculture sectors in the State, he said: “Soon, a medical college and a 400-bed hospital will be established in Medak. It will be turned into a major medical hub in the near future.”

The Minister also revealed plans to further strengthen the Primary Health Centres in the State. “There should not be any complaints regarding the facilities, services and medicines. We will ensure that there will be medicines sufficient for three months in every PHC,” he said.

Referring to the paddy procurement issue, he said: “The Central government refused to cooperate but the Sate government procured paddy in large quantities. In the past, only one lakh metric tonnes of paddy used to be procured in Medak district. This year, over five lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the district.”

Medak is the rice bowl of Telangana: Harish

“Thanks to the Kaleshwaram project, crops are grown in 1.35 crore acres in the district now. That’s why Medak is now known as the rice bowl of Telangana,” he added.He said that the amount of crops grown in 1.35 crore acres of Telangana isn’t grown anywhere else in the country. It has become difficult for farmers in Telangana to export their yield to foreign countries as the Centre has imposed an export cess, the Minister added.

This apart, the Centre has also not released Rs 30,000 crore for installing meters for borewells.

For the benefit of farmers, the State government is pushing for palm oil plantations, which, he believes, can help farmers double their incomes.

Harish also directed agriculture officials to take measures to ensure that farmers face no problems during the procurement of kharif paddy.District Collector Dr S Harish, MLA M Padma, MLC S Subhash Reddy and Zila Parishad chairperson Hemalatha, were also present at the meeting.

‘Will strengthen PHCs across State’

Health Minister Harish Rao also revealed plans to further strengthen the Primary Health Centres in the State. “There should not be any complaints regarding the facilities, services and medicines. We will ensure that there will be medicines sufficient for three months in every PHC,” he said. “Soon, a medical college and a 400-bed hospital will be established in Medak,”he added

MEDAK: In order to provide better medical services and to avoid any complaints over shortage of medical professionals, the State government has decided to recruit 1,000 new doctors before Dasara festival. State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao revealed this during the Medak Zilla Parishad general body meeting held under the chairmanship of chairperson Hemalatha on Thursday. Stating that the government has been giving top priority to medical, education and agriculture sectors in the State, he said: “Soon, a medical college and a 400-bed hospital will be established in Medak. It will be turned into a major medical hub in the near future.” The Minister also revealed plans to further strengthen the Primary Health Centres in the State. “There should not be any complaints regarding the facilities, services and medicines. We will ensure that there will be medicines sufficient for three months in every PHC,” he said. Referring to the paddy procurement issue, he said: “The Central government refused to cooperate but the Sate government procured paddy in large quantities. In the past, only one lakh metric tonnes of paddy used to be procured in Medak district. This year, over five lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the district.” Medak is the rice bowl of Telangana: Harish “Thanks to the Kaleshwaram project, crops are grown in 1.35 crore acres in the district now. That’s why Medak is now known as the rice bowl of Telangana,” he added.He said that the amount of crops grown in 1.35 crore acres of Telangana isn’t grown anywhere else in the country. It has become difficult for farmers in Telangana to export their yield to foreign countries as the Centre has imposed an export cess, the Minister added. This apart, the Centre has also not released Rs 30,000 crore for installing meters for borewells. For the benefit of farmers, the State government is pushing for palm oil plantations, which, he believes, can help farmers double their incomes. Harish also directed agriculture officials to take measures to ensure that farmers face no problems during the procurement of kharif paddy.District Collector Dr S Harish, MLA M Padma, MLC S Subhash Reddy and Zila Parishad chairperson Hemalatha, were also present at the meeting. ‘Will strengthen PHCs across State’ Health Minister Harish Rao also revealed plans to further strengthen the Primary Health Centres in the State. “There should not be any complaints regarding the facilities, services and medicines. We will ensure that there will be medicines sufficient for three months in every PHC,” he said. “Soon, a medical college and a 400-bed hospital will be established in Medak,”he added