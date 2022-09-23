Vijaya Dairy outlets to cross 1,000 soon: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that Vijaya Dairy’s outlets which were just 64 when Telangana was formed, have now increased to 650, and will be expanded to 1,000 outlets soon.

Speaking after inaugurating Vijaya Dairy’s outlets at NTR Park and Lumbini Park along with State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, he said that plans were afoot to establish more outlets at the tourist places, temples and highways soon.

By providing ice cream push-carts on 50 per cent subsidy, and establishing more dairy parlours and outlets, he said livelihood opportunities were being created.By taking steps like giving buffaloes on subsidies to farmers delivering milk to Vijaya Dairy, he said that the dairy sector was receiving 50,000 litres of additional milk in recent times.

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that Vijaya Dairy’s outlets which were just 64 when Telangana was formed, have now increased to 650, and will be expanded to 1,000 outlets soon. Speaking after inaugurating Vijaya Dairy’s outlets at NTR Park and Lumbini Park along with State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, he said that plans were afoot to establish more outlets at the tourist places, temples and highways soon. By providing ice cream push-carts on 50 per cent subsidy, and establishing more dairy parlours and outlets, he said livelihood opportunities were being created.By taking steps like giving buffaloes on subsidies to farmers delivering milk to Vijaya Dairy, he said that the dairy sector was receiving 50,000 litres of additional milk in recent times.