Hyderabad cops arrest 60-year-old Goan club owner for peddling drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sexagenarian foreign national was arrested by sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Hyderabad city police on charges of drug peddling. The police reverse engineered based on the information provided by a city-based drug peddler. The arrested accused was identified as John Stephen D’Souza alias Steve, 60, an owner of the dance club and nightclub (Hill Top of Goa), and a resident of Goa. He has been running the said business since 1983, and is known for organising DJ nights and other attractive gatherings like Friday market/Goa Bazaar. According to the police, acting on a tip-off on August 16, the H-NEW along with Osmania University police caught Priteesh Narayan Borkar alias Babu while he was trying to find prospective buyers at Habsiguda with banned substances such as Ecstasy pills and LSD blots. During the investigation, the links with Goa-based dance and nightclubs were established. The local seller alone has some 600-odd customers in the city. While as many as 166 customers of Priteesh were identified and an investigation is on to locate more, police said. To nab drug peddlers, the H-NEW traced out the “kingpin” with the assistance of Goa police. He allegedly organises parties for his customers by supplying banned substances through his agents. African nabbed In another similar case, the police arrested another African-origin person and seized 17 grams of narcotic substance MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy from their possession.Meanwhile, the East Zone DCP Sunil Dutt and DCP H-NEW Chakravarthy G have appealed to the citizens to report illegal possession or use of drugs on phone No 8712661601.