Notification for 1.4K assistant professor posts soon: Telangana Health Minister

All the tertiary care hospitals will now have a special committee consisting of the hospital superintendent, head of the microbiology department and head of the nursing department.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday announced that the Health Department will complete the recruitment of 1,000 doctors in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) within 10 days. It will also release a notification to fill 1,140 Assistant Professor posts in all the teaching hospitals. He also announced that a total of 140 nurses who have completed midwifery courses will also be appointed in government maternity hospitals

TS prepares to tackle hospital infection

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Hospital infection, Prevention and Control Training Programme’ at  NIMS, Harish said that a three-tier system has been launched in teaching hospitals to control infection in hospitals. All the tertiary care hospitals will now have a special committee consisting of the hospital superintendent, head of the microbiology department and head of the nursing department.

Transplant centre at Gandhi Hosp within 6 months

The organ transplant centre in Gandhi Hospital is expected to be operational in another six months, Harish said while reviewing new initiatives at the hospital.

