Pink MLAs shake a leg to curry favour with Munugode voters

HYDERABAD: Politics of love is the antidote that the TRS has come up with for the BJP’s “politics of hatred” in campaigning in Munugode, which will go for a byelection soon. The TRS leaders are mixing entertainment and electoral campaign to capture the imagination of the people.

Some of them are dancing on stage to regale the audience while others use their oratory skills to charm the voters at Athmeeya Sammelanams, special events where there would be enough fun and frolic for people in villages.

The TRS is organising Vanabhojanalu, which are also known as Athmeeya Sammelanams to showcase their prowess in oratory and dancing. They are taking the tunes of popular Tollywood songs and churning out remixes with political messages to garner the support of the voters. The TRS leaders have handpicked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s funny comments and repartees to the opposition jibes to hold the attention of the audience.

The legislators who have been drafted for the Munugode duty, are shaking a leg with the tunes, providing tonnes of entertainment to the voters who are having a ball at the parties. As Athmeeya Sammelanams are a refreshing diversion from the dreary humdrum life, voters are turning up in droves as the food is free, and to spice up the party, their elected representatives are providing a lot of entertainment for them.

The other day, at one such sammelan, Thungathurthi MLA Gadari Kishore set the stage on fire with his unique dance moves. He appeared set to give tough competition to Tollywood actors. Not stopping at that, he also performed karra saamu, an ancient martial arts form that uses sticks for self-protection, as he knows the rural folks easily connect to capers of this kind.

TRS’ prospective candidate for Munugode constituency, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy too joined the show with his amateurish moves, leaving the audience in splits.Gadari Kishore, when contacted, said he was trying to emulate well-known film choreographer Raghava Lawrence with his moves to keep the spirit of Vanabhojanam events aloft. “When it comes to a programme like Vanabhojanam, we don’t want it to be a mere political meeting. We want to pepper it with entertainment,” he said.

During one such campaign in Narayanapuram mandal on Thursday, Huzurnagar MLA Sanampudi Saidi Reddy, Bhongir legislator Gongidi Sunitha, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and other TRS leaders exhibited their prowess in dancing, lifting the spirits of the audience.

