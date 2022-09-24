Police to keep hawk eye on India vs Australia T20 cricket match

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat on Friday said that all the arrangements for India versus Australia T20 cricket match were made. As many as 2,500 police personnel from Cybercrime, SHE Team, Octopus, TSSP, AR and other units will be deployed for the security and smooth conduct of the match.

He warned spectators against hurling used water bottles and creating disturbance during the match. Bhagwat urged cricket fans to use public transport like buses and metro trains as far as possible to avoid traffic jam in the city. On the occasion, he pointed to the HMRL’s decision to operate special trains from 11 pm on Sunday to 1 am on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Mahesh Bhagwat said that every person inside and outside the stadium would be under video surveillance. A team of officers would be monitoring the audience from the control room to prevent them from getting involved in any anti-social activities. He warned of stringent action against pickpockets and those black marketing tickets.

“Please call us on 9490617111 about any illegal or unauthorised sale of cricket match tickets,” the police commissioner said. Divulging the details on entry, exit points and parking arrangements, Bhagwat said that they ensured additional exit points from TSIIC and more parking spaces for various categories of spectators. Medical and fire teams will be in place at strategic locations besides seven ambulances including two for the players.

“We have also engaged snake catchers as bushes have grown bigger around the stadium due to lack of matches in the last three years,” the Commissioner explained.Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy said that the police would be present in full (riot) gear at Gate 4 to Gate 9 as some anti-social elements might try to create trouble. “Please avoid confrontation with police,” she said. Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police issued a notification imposing restrictions on parking on the roads and vehicular movement leading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

From 4 pm on Sunday to 12.30 am on Monday, heavy vehicles will not be permitted from Nagole, Chengicherla X Road, NFC Bridge, Hubsiguda, and Amberpet side. There will be no access for any vehicles, except for those who have vehicle passes from Ek Minar to LG Go-down (towards Ramanthapur route). They can proceed from Street No 8 Habsiguda to Ramanthapur.

List of prohibited items

Video recording equipment, laptops, cigarettes, lighters, matchboxes, firearms, sharp objects, beverages, edibles, pets, helmets, fireworks, backpacks, selfie sticks, alcohol and sedatives.

Things that are allowed

Mobile phones, headset, purse, identity cards

