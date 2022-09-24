Home States Telangana

Rural areas to have 19,472 playgrounds in Telangana

The CM has initiated the ambitious programme as part of rural development. For each sports ground a minimum of one acre of land has been earmarked in each village.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To encourage sports and games in rural areas, State government has set a target of establishing 19,472 play grounds. Suitable sites for around 13,418 grounds have been identified. Of these, 10,451 will come up in gram panchayats.

As many as 5,602 playground works have been completed, about 7,787 are in progress and the remaining are at various stages. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is of the view that these playgrounds would help students and youths excel in various disciplines of sports apart from staying healthy and fit. The State government hopes that the playgrounds will contribute to producing the best players of national and international level from Telangana.

The CM has initiated the ambitious programme as part of rural development. For each sports ground a minimum of one acre of land has been earmarked in each village. Facilities for games like kho kho, kabaddi, volleyball, long jump, etc are being installed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana sports play grounds Rural areas
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp