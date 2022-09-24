Telangana IT Minister KTR gets invite to biotech forum meet in Belgrade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government of the Republic of Serbia and World Economic Forum have invited IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to participate in the ‘Biotech Future Forum’, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on October 20.

“Given your leadership in transforming Hyderabad into a healthcare and life sciences hub of India, participants would attach great value to hear your perspectives and experiences,” read the invitation to KTR, from Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister, Republic of Serbia, and Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum.

The forum will explore the structures, policies and commercialization required to maximize the benefits of biotech by focusing on emerging innovations and cutting-edge research. It will provide participating leaders with the opportunity to share their perspectives on the development and application of biotechnology, particularly in relation to medicine and healthcare.

