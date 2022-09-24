TPCC leaders discuss ST quota hike with Khurshid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders on Friday had a discussion with Supreme Court senior counsel and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, on the proposed enhancement of reservation for Scheduled Tribes and the ongoing case in the Supreme Court on 4 per cent quota for Muslims, at the residence of Shabbir Ali here in the city. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, former Union minister Balram Naik, TPCC senior vice president Zafar Javeed and others were also present during the detailed discussion.Salman Khurshid informed the TPCC leaders that the Supreme Court would be hearing the cases challenging the constitutional validity of reservation for Economically Weaker Sections and Muslims in Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana) as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC). “The meritorious candidates belonging to reserved category are eligible to benefit under 50 per cent non-reserved open category seats. However, the 10 per cent EWS quota has reduced their opportunity from 50 per cent to 40 percent. This will be discussed during the hearing,” he said. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy attended the election campaign in the Munugode Assembly constituency. He exuded confidence that party candidate Palvai Sravanthi will win the by-election as well as the next general elections.