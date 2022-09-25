After three years, Hyderabad all set to be bowled over by T20 spectacle

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a three-year hiatus caused by Covid pandemic as well as the busy international calendar, cricket returns to Hyderabad on Sunday when India and Australia lock horns in the deciding tie of the three-match T20I series.

The cricket-starved youth would cherish every single moment -- of their favourite batsman wielding the willow in his inimitable style or a bowler producing a stunning spell -- that will create magic at the

floodlit Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Last Thursday’s stampede at ticket counters of the Gymkhana Grounds will be forgotten, at least for the time being, as both the teams will get down to the business winning honours for their respective countries. The city is sure to witness a very competitive match, especially since it is a series decider. No doubt, all roads will lead to Uppal Stadium on Sunday as the Metro Rail and TSRTC have announced their decision to run additional services till late into the night.

The T-20 match is like a shot of adrenalin and the youth are all prepared to experience the rush of excitement at the city’s premier cricket stadium, where 38,000 spectators, including VVIPs will turn up to watch the spectacle.

Foolproof security

Meanwhile, the police, civic body, and Hyderabad Cricket Association have made elaborate arrangements for providing security and all necessary amenities for the fans. Police also warned of strict action against those who do not have tickets but hope to gatecrash at the last minute. The Police Department has set up a special control room to monitor the mood of the spectators and those who wait outside the stadium to see if there is any crack in security to squeeze inside to watch the explosive action in progress.

Around 2,500 police personnel would be deployed to control the huge crowds. Police have alerted the match-goers to be vigilant about pickpockets and anti-social elements. They have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic on the roads leading to the stadium. The restrictions would be in force from 4 pm on Sunday to 12.30 am on Monday.

TSRTC, METRO TO RUN SPECIAL SERVICES

Last Thursday’s stampede at ticket counters of the Gymkhana Clubs will be forgotten, at least for the time being, as both the teams will get down to the business winning honours for their respective countries. The city is sure to witness a very competitive match, especially since it is a series decider. No doubt, all roads will lead to Uppal Stadium on Sunday as the Metro Rail and TSRTC have announced their decision to run additional services till late into the night.

