Everyone should learn CPR: Telangana governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the recent incident when a woman police constable saved the life of a girl, who sustained injuries during the sale of cricket match tickets at the Gymkhana Grounds here, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed people to learn to perform the Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure.

“If more people get trained in how to do CPR, more lives can be saved. I call upon everyone to learn CPR and save precious lives in times of emergency,” she said.

