Hit and run: Dentist who rode on Ola bike dies in Telangana

Published: 25th September 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A dental doctor Shravani, who was admitted to NIMS with head injuries after a car hit the Ola bike she was pillion-riding on three days ago, died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.
The Ola bike driver, who sustained injuries is under treatment at a private hospital and he is reported to be out of danger.

The car driver, who fled the scene after the accident, was arrested by the police. He did not possess a driving licence and was driving his uncle’s car. The incident took place on Tuesday night.The Ola driver Venkataiah, in his complaint, said that he was taking his fare to Malakpet when 19-year-old Ibrahim, who works in a bakery hit their bike with his car. Dr Shravani hired the bike at her hospital in Hastinapur.

On impact, Venkaiah fell on the road and suffered head injuries. Locals called an ambulance which took the doctor to a private hospital and later to NIMS.

Meanwhile, the police after going through the CCTV footage, identified the car driver and apprehended him. A case has been registered against Ibrahim under IPC 307 (causing death by negligence).

