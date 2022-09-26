Home States Telangana

NHM staff await PRC implementation  

In December 2021, the State government issued Go 730 related to the implementation of 30 per cent fitment under the PRC.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The employees working in various State department under the National Health Mission (NHM) are suffering due to the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them while implementing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations. 

There are around 50,000 employees working in different departments in coordination with the State and Central governments, ensuring the implementation of NHM scheme in the State. While 18,000 are working under Sarvasiksha Abhiyan programme and 15,000 in NHM Health Department, the rest are working in other departments. However, these employees are being denied the benefits with regard to wages and pay revision which their other colleagues enjoy.

In December 2021, the State government issued Go 730 related to the implementation of 30 per cent fitment under the PRC.The NHM staff, however, are being denied these benefits. This is despite State Health Minister T Harish Rao and the NHM Commissioner instructing the officials to ensure its implementation.

