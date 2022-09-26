Home States Telangana

Senior congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar writes to Bandi on NH 563 alignment issue

Stating that the new alignment would raise costs and also result in loss of agriculture fields, he requested Bandi Sanjay to ensure that NH 563 is laid as per the original plan.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Senior congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In an open letter to BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar urged the former to ensure that the alignment of NH 563 Jagtial to Warangal via Karimnagar is not changed.

Alleging that the new alignment was proposed by TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar for his own personal gains, the former MP said that the NH563 Jagtial to Warangal via Karimnagar should be continued with old alignment.

The project was originally approved from Jagtail, Velichala, Padmanagar Ujwala Park Road, Alugunur bridge to Manakondur towards Warangal. When he was MP, Vinod Kumar changed the proposed routes to Jagtial, Kothapali, Nagunuru near by Prathima Medical College, Elabotharam, Manakondur towards Warangal, he recalled. 

Stating that the new alignment would raise costs and also result in loss of agriculture fields, he requested Bandi Sanjay to ensure that NH 563 is laid as per the original plan.

