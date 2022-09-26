Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada decks up for 10-day fest

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada is all decked up for Sri Devi Sarannavaratri celebrations. The temple authorities released 10-day for the festivities beginning today with a special Navaratri pooja. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Niya Kalyanam will be held on Monday. On each day of the festival, the devotees will have darshan of different avatars of Goddess Devi. The temple authorities have highlighted the significant attractions of the festival.

On October 2, Moola Nakshatra Pooja will be held, followed by Maha Saraswati Pooja, Durgasatami Chandi Homam (fire ritual), and Special Pooja for Goddess Mahisasura Mardini. On October 4, the authorities have organised Teppotsavam (riding on a special boat) in the temple lake. On the last day of the festival, October 5, Ayudha Pooja will be held.

