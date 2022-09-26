Home States Telangana

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada decks up for 10-day fest

The temple authorities released 10-day for the festivities beginning today with a special Navaratri pooja.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple. (File photo)

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple. (File photo)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada is all decked up for Sri Devi Sarannavaratri celebrations. The temple authorities released 10-day for the festivities beginning today with a special Navaratri pooja. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Niya Kalyanam will be held on Monday. On each day of the festival, the devotees will have darshan of different avatars of Goddess Devi. The temple authorities have highlighted the significant attractions of the festival.

On October 2, Moola Nakshatra Pooja will be held, followed by Maha Saraswati Pooja, Durgasatami Chandi Homam (fire ritual), and Special Pooja for Goddess Mahisasura Mardini. On October 4, the authorities have organised Teppotsavam (riding on a special boat) in the temple lake. On the last day of the festival, October 5,  Ayudha Pooja will be held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple Durgasatami Chandi Homam Mahisasura Mardini
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp