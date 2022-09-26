Home States Telangana

Swachh awards show Centre is fair, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister wonders why KCR travels  to meet leaders in other States but does not give appointments to Oppn leaders in Hyd

Published: 26th September 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy addresses the media on Sunday

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy addresses the media on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy asked the TRS government how it received 16 Swachh Sarvekshan awards if the Centre was discriminating against it. Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally on Sunday, he said that while the State government was appreciating awards received by it by patting its own back, it was continuously criticising the Centre to hide its own failures.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao travels to various states in special flights and meeting the chief ministers there. But back home, he doesn’t even give appointments to meet the leaders of Opposition parties. The entire economic situation in the State is in doldrums and he is dreaming of playing a role in the national politics,” Kishan taunted. 

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dr K Laxman, who addressed the media in Nalgonda on Sunday, said that BJP was going to take the issue of how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to influence SCs and STs by making hollow promises to them in the name of Dalit Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu, to the people of Munugode during its campaign for the coming byelection.

“Why has the State government neglected toddy tappers, weavers, dhobis, barbers and other backward communities for the past eight years? Why were the BC Corporation funds diverted? Why don’t you give the members of those communities Rs 10 lakh so that they can prosper,” Laxman questioned. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister for Tourism and Culture TRS government Swachh Sarvekshan K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp