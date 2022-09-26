Swachh awards show Centre is fair, says Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy asked the TRS government how it received 16 Swachh Sarvekshan awards if the Centre was discriminating against it. Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally on Sunday, he said that while the State government was appreciating awards received by it by patting its own back, it was continuously criticising the Centre to hide its own failures.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao travels to various states in special flights and meeting the chief ministers there. But back home, he doesn’t even give appointments to meet the leaders of Opposition parties. The entire economic situation in the State is in doldrums and he is dreaming of playing a role in the national politics,” Kishan taunted.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dr K Laxman, who addressed the media in Nalgonda on Sunday, said that BJP was going to take the issue of how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to influence SCs and STs by making hollow promises to them in the name of Dalit Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu, to the people of Munugode during its campaign for the coming byelection.

“Why has the State government neglected toddy tappers, weavers, dhobis, barbers and other backward communities for the past eight years? Why were the BC Corporation funds diverted? Why don’t you give the members of those communities Rs 10 lakh so that they can prosper,” Laxman questioned.



