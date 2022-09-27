BJP leaders held in Nirmal, Adilabad during KTR’s visit

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In an attempt to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to IIT-Basara, police took a few BJP and BJYM leaders into custody in Adilabad and Nirmal districts on Monday.

In Nirmal district, mild tension prevailed at IIIT-Basara when the BJP leaders raised slogans against TRS and the ruling party leaders against the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police took the BJP leaders into custody and shifted them to Basara police station. In Adilabad town, a few BJYM leaders were arrested when they tried to stage a protest against the State government polices. BJYM State Secretary Rallabandi Mahender was among those arrested.

Teachers protest

Meanwhile, representatives of teachers unions staged a protest at an event presided over by Minister KT Rama Rao in Adilabad, demanding the government to revoke Go 317, which pertains to allotment and transfer of government school teachers to “non-local” districts.

Lawyers boycott duties

Members of the Bar Association boycotted their duties for two days in protest against the government’s proposal to shift the Family and SC/ST courts from Adilabad to Nirmal district. They made a representation to IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, asking the government not to shift the existing courts from Adilabad but to establish other new courts in Nirmal district as per the requirement.

