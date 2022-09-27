Home States Telangana

Chityala Ilamma’s life proof that Telangana’s soil helps inculcate fighting spirit: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and many other prominent leaders of the State paid tribute to the Telangana revolutionary Chityala Ilamma on her birth anniversary.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and many other prominent leaders of the State paid tribute to the Telangana revolutionary Chityala Ilamma on her birth anniversary. She was known for her bravery and her act of resistance in taking on feudal lords.

The Chief Minister recalled Ilamma’s bravery during the Telangana Armed Struggle and how her services are an inspiration for democratic struggles in  context of the Telangana National Integration Vajrotsavam festival.

Rao said that Ilamma’s bravery and courage in Telangana’s Armed Struggle for land and liberation from Vetti Chakiri showed Telangana’s identity and self-respect. Ilamma’s life was proof that Telangana soil helps inculcate fighting spirit.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, attended the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Chityala Ilamma better known as Chakali Ilamma at Ravindra Bharati on Monday.

