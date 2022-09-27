Home States Telangana

‘Insult to goddesses’: Director of Public Health dances to DJ Tillu tune, draws flak

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Director of State Public Health Department Gadala Srinivas landed in controversy after a video of him dancing to a DJ Tillu song during Bathukamma festivities went viral on social media on Monday. Devotees expressed anger over his “errant behaviour that was an insult to goddesses”.

The purported video was shot during Engeli Batukamma celebrations at Srinivasa’s camp office in Kothagudem. Many women took part in the festivities organised there. In the video, the women were seen holding Bathukamma while the health director kept dancing, drawing ire from devotees.

Several women associations and political parties castigated Srinivasa for ‘insulting goddesses.’This was not the first time that Srinivasa Rao landed in controversy; in April 2022, he faced was accused by political parties of allegedly participating in a black magic ritual at Chimnatanda in Sujathanagar mandal. Later, he explained that he only performed a puja there.

Sources said that Srinivasa was trying to secure a TRS ticket for contesting from Kothagudem, where he started charity work. However, he did not confirm the same. Srinivasa Rao said some political leaders were circulating rumours about him as they could not digest the fact that he was working for the people.

