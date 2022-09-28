Home States Telangana

Bathukamma Uyyalo, sing all Telangana parties

It is the festive Dasara season, and the three major political parties in the State are going all out to out do each other’s Bathukamma celebrations this year.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:46 AM

RS MLC K Kavitha arranges flowers during  celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is the festive Dasara season, and the three major political parties in the State are going all out to out do each other’s Bathukamma celebrations this year. While TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha celebrated Bathukamma at Telangana Bhavan, singing alongside Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy and several pink party supporters, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wished the women of Telangana on the occasion of floral festival by tweeting a photo of her grandmother former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi participating in the celebrations of Bathukamma at Warangal in 1978.   

Priyanka’s tweet reclaiming her grandmother’s legacy and attachment to the Telangana regional festival is possibly a counter to Kavitha’s name becoming synonymous with Bathukamma celebrations in the State, claimed observers.  

“Happy Bathukamma festival to all people of Telangana, especially Telangana women. A sweet memory is my grandmother Mrs Indira Gandhi’s participation in the Bathukamma celebrations in 1978 with Orugallu (Warangal) women,” Priyanka tweeted.

The BJP, meanwhile, took the celebratory mood to Delhi with Union Minister for Toursim and Culture G Kishan Reddy holding Bathukamma celebrations at India Gate as part of the year-long celebrations of the 74th ‘Telangana Liberation Day’.

The fact that next general elections are inching closer have propelled the three major parties into stiff competition as far as appropriating the rich history and culture of the State goes. Taking credit for the Central government’s maiden Bathukamma celebrations, Kavitha said, “As CM KCR is set to enter national politics, Bathukamma celebrations have begun at India Gate. Undoubtedly, the credit for Delhi celebrations goes to KCR.”

On the other hand, Kishan Reddy, who attended the India Gate event with his wife Kavya, blamed erstwhile Andhra rulers for “humiliating and denigrating” Telangana’s customs and traditions. Converting it as an opportunity to interact with women, these three political parties are also conducting the floral festival celebrations in the Munugode Assembly constituency which will soon go for a byelection.

