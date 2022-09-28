Home States Telangana

ED grills TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy in money laundering case

Manchireddy was reportedly grilled for over nine hours at the Hyderabad ED office in Basheerbagh.

Published: 28th September 2022

Manchireddy Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ibrahimpatnam TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations and money laundering case. Manchireddy was reportedly grilled for over nine hours at the Hyderabad ED office in Basheerbagh.

The TRS leader was also questioned back in August, when he was served notices by the ED asking him to appear before it for further questioning on Tuesday. According to sources, the legislator was asked to show his financial transactions of 2015 over his alleged involvement in gambling casino.

The agency also tried to verify his alleged investments in foreign countries and if those investments were made in the form of Hawala transactions. The ED is likely to summon him again for questioning on Wednesday, sources said.

Manchireddy sold lands of SCs, alleges Cong leader
Meanwhile, the Congress leaders alleged that Manchireddy was involved in gambling activities in foreign countries.Some leaders of the grand old party also demanded that the law enforcement agencies arrest the TRS legislator for his “wrongdoings”.

In a video statement from Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Corporation, senior Congress leader and former MLA Malreddy Rangareddy alleged that Manchireddy has sold the lands of SCs and marginalised sections and used that money for gambling.

He also accused the TRS leader of misappropriating municipality funds.Alleging that Manchireddy was involved in money laundering, Ranga Reddy demanded that the ED immediately arrest the former.

