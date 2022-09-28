Osmania University releases CPGET counselling schedule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University on Tuesday released the schedule for Phase I counselling of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) for admissions into various PG courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological universities.

The registration of qualified candidates for Online Verification of Certificates will commence on September 28 and it will be open till October 10. Windows for verification details and for corrections or editing will be available on October 11 and 12 respectively. Exercise of web options by the candidates is scheduled between October 12 to 15 and first phase allotment will be done on October 18.

The students are expected to report to the respective colleges up to October 21. The second phase of counselling will commenced within three days after the process of first phase counselling ends.

