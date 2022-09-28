Home States Telangana

Practising since 1998, two fake doctors held in Warangal

The accused, Emmadi Kumar, 51, from Santhoshmata Colony and Mommad Rafi, 48, from LB Nagar, were friends.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a surprising incident, two fake homeopathy doctors, who had been running their clinics in the Kothawada and Charbowli areas of Warangal district since 1998, were arrested on Tuesday. The police seized the medical equipment and cash of Rs 1.28 lakh from their establishments.

The accused, Emmadi Kumar, 51, from Santhoshmata Colony and Mommad Rafi, 48, from LB Nagar, were friends. They used fake certificates from Bihar’s Devghar Vidyapith University and showed they held Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicines (BAMS)  degrees.

Acting on a credible tip-off, police and Task Force personnel jointly raided their clinics and arrested them on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Tarun Joshi said, “Matwada and Inthezargunj police conducted raids at Kranthi Clinic in Kothawada and Saleema Clinic in Charbowli. It was found that the accused were running the clinics without any qualifications. They had put the fake degree certificates on display and cheated innocent people. They charged Rs 50 as a consultation fee and used to refer the patients to different diagnostic centres on a commission basis.”

During the preliminary investigations, police found that the accused had not even passed the SSC exam. Before setting up the fake clinics, Emmadi Kumar had worked at Dr Rajaiah Hospital as an assistant, and Rafi had worked at Dr AV  Mohan Reddy Hospital for four years. “Both of them are friends,” police said. They had paid Rs 5,000 each for obtaining the fake degree certificates from the Bihar institute in 1997.

