Telangana HC proceedings to be webcast from October 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after the Supreme Court decided to begin live-streaming of Constitution Bench proceedings from September 27, the High Court of Telangana too has decided to webcast court proceedings in Court Hall No 1 on a trial basis. The High Court announced that to ensure transparency, the court proceedings would be live streamed/recorded on a trial basis beginning on October 10. The web link for live streaming of the court proceedings will be revealed shortly, it said.

HYDERABAD: A week after the Supreme Court decided to begin live-streaming of Constitution Bench proceedings from September 27, the High Court of Telangana too has decided to webcast court proceedings in Court Hall No 1 on a trial basis. The High Court announced that to ensure transparency, the court proceedings would be live streamed/recorded on a trial basis beginning on October 10. The web link for live streaming of the court proceedings will be revealed shortly, it said.