Telangana HC proceedings to be webcast from October 10

HYDERABAD: A week after the Supreme Court decided to begin live-streaming of Constitution Bench proceedings from September 27, the High Court of Telangana too has decided to webcast court proceedings in Court Hall No 1 on a trial basis. The High Court announced that to ensure transparency, the court proceedings would be live streamed/recorded on a trial basis beginning on October 10. The web link for live streaming of the court proceedings will be revealed shortly, it said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed as new Chief of Defence Staff
Kerala PFI general secretary announces outfit has been disbanded; nabbed
Rs 10 crores and gleaming: First made in India diesel-fired steam engine flagged off in TN
Digvijaya Singh to file nomination for post of Congress president
Iran: Mahsa Amini was beaten severely in front of brother, says cousin as women-led protests intensify