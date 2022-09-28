Home States Telangana

Telangana HC proceedings to be webcast from October 10

The web link for live streaming of the court proceedings will be revealed shortly, it said.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after the Supreme Court decided to begin live-streaming of Constitution Bench proceedings from September 27, the High Court of Telangana too has decided to webcast court proceedings in Court Hall No 1 on a trial basis. The High Court announced that to ensure transparency, the court proceedings would be live streamed/recorded on a trial basis beginning on October 10. The web link for live streaming of the court proceedings will be revealed shortly, it said.

