Telangana ULBs win three more Swachh awards

Apart from 16 national awards under Swachh Survekshan-2022, three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana have bagged Indian Sanitation League (ISL) awards.

File photo of GHMC workers participating in the Swachh Survekshan programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad| r satish babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from 16 national awards under Swachh Survekshan-2022, three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana have bagged Indian Sanitation League (ISL) awards. These three ULBs are Peerzadiguda, Alampur and Korutla.

A total of 19 awards were won by ULBs in Telangana, brushing off the challenge from ULBs across India. More importantly, Telangana has already achieved 40 ODF++ certification that has helped ULBs achieve better, scoring under SS-22.

The lSL activities was conducted across 1,850+ cities, a rigorous evaluation was undertaken, and the top city teams have been shortlisted for a special felicitation programme on September 30 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

