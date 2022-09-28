Telangana ULBs win three more Swachh awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from 16 national awards under Swachh Survekshan-2022, three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana have bagged Indian Sanitation League (ISL) awards. These three ULBs are Peerzadiguda, Alampur and Korutla. A total of 19 awards were won by ULBs in Telangana, brushing off the challenge from ULBs across India. More importantly, Telangana has already achieved 40 ODF++ certification that has helped ULBs achieve better, scoring under SS-22. The lSL activities was conducted across 1,850+ cities, a rigorous evaluation was undertaken, and the top city teams have been shortlisted for a special felicitation programme on September 30 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.