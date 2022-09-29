BJP leaders reinstall Bhagat Singh statue in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Local BJP leaders, led by former Zilla Parishad chairperson C Suhasini Reddy reinstalled freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s statue at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk on Wednesday. On the ocassion of Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, BJP leaders first staged a protest and retrieved the statue which was “dumped in the garbage” on the roadside and got it painted before installing it at the chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Suhasini said: “In the name of town development, statues of Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters were removed more than a year ago. Last year, when we protested against their decision, municipal officials assured that a bronze statue of Bhagat Singh will be installed at the same location. However, no steps were taken so far to fulfil that promise.”

“Not only they removed the statues of freedom fighters, which is an insult to the sacrifices they made for the sake of the country, but also changed the names of main area,” she said. “For Adilabad TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna and his son Premender, their family history is more important than that of our freedom fighters,” she added.

