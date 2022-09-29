Charged with kidnap, TRS leader’s husband stripped?

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police on Wednesday arrested Titla Deva Shikamani, husband of a TRS leader who is also a co-option member of the Ameenpur Municipality, for reportedly kidnapping and threatening to kill the husband of a woman who he is having an illicit affair with. Cops also arrested three other persons for their alleged involvement in the matter.

Ameenpur Sub Inspector (SI) K Subhash said, Rayani Raju, a resident of Beeranmguda under Ameenpur police station limits, suspected that his wife was cheating on him and installed a mobile phone in his bedroom to record his spouse’s activities without her knowledge on September 5. The same day, he found that Shikamani had visited his home and was involved with his wife, he added.

When Raju confronted his wife, she fled to her maternal place in Mangalagiri village without telling him. After Shikhamani discovered this, he went to Raju’s residence with his friends — Begumpet Kiran Goud, Kuntolla Mallesh Goud Sai and Dinesh — at around 7.30 pm on September 13, the SI said.

They allegedly kidnapped Raju and took him to a photo studio in Ramachandrapuram, where Shikhamani thrashed Raju severely and threatened to kill him if he were to tell anyone about the illicit relationship.

When the shops opened the next morning, Raju, fearing that Shikhamani would murder him, went to his native Illandhu village in Khammam district.

Alleged police action

Upon his return, Raju on Monday narrated the incident to the police, who allegedly detained Shikhamani and asked him to remove his clothes. One of the major points that is being widely discussed on social media is that the cops also reportedly made him stand in his underwear at the police station. Social media users contend that if Shikamani is guilty of crime, the police should have arrested him and sent him to remand instead of making him stand at the police station in a semi-naked state.

While the police refuse to comment on the development, SI Subhash said Shikhamani along with his friends were arrested by the police and sent to remand on Wednesday. Ameenpur police have registered a case in this regard and the probe is underway.

