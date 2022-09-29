Home States Telangana

Charged with kidnap, TRS leader’s husband stripped?

Accused was having an extramarital affair with complainant’s wife

Published: 29th September 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police on Wednesday arrested Titla Deva Shikamani, husband of a TRS leader who is also a co-option member of the Ameenpur Municipality, for reportedly kidnapping and threatening to kill the husband of a woman who he is having an illicit affair with. Cops also arrested three other persons for their alleged involvement in the matter.

Ameenpur Sub Inspector (SI) K Subhash said, Rayani Raju, a resident of Beeranmguda under Ameenpur police station limits, suspected that his wife was cheating on him and installed a mobile phone in his bedroom to record his spouse’s activities without her knowledge on September 5. The same day, he found that Shikamani had visited his home and was involved with his wife, he added.

When Raju confronted his wife, she fled to her maternal place in Mangalagiri village without telling him. After Shikhamani discovered this, he went to Raju’s residence with his friends — Begumpet Kiran Goud, Kuntolla Mallesh Goud Sai and Dinesh  — at around 7.30 pm on September 13, the SI said.

They allegedly kidnapped Raju and took him to a photo studio in Ramachandrapuram, where Shikhamani thrashed Raju severely and threatened to kill him if he were to tell anyone about the illicit relationship.
When the shops opened the next morning, Raju, fearing that Shikhamani would murder him, went to his native Illandhu village in Khammam district.

Alleged police action
Upon his return, Raju on Monday narrated the incident to the police, who allegedly detained Shikhamani and asked him to remove his clothes. One of the major points that is being widely discussed on social media is that the cops also reportedly made him stand in his underwear at the police station. Social media users contend that if Shikamani is guilty of crime, the police should have arrested him and sent him to remand instead of making him stand at the police station in a semi-naked state.

While the police refuse to comment on the development, SI Subhash said Shikhamani along with his friends were arrested by the police and sent to remand on Wednesday. Ameenpur police have registered a case in this regard and the probe is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp