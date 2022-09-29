Implement ban on plastic: Forum for Good Governance to govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) submitted a written appeal to the Telangana Chief Secretary seeking strict implementation of the single-use plastic (SUP) ban. The FGG mentioned that the poor implementation of the SUP ban and its uncontrolled and indiscriminate use was causing further damage to the environment and urged the government to take favourable action in the interest of the environment and also in the larger public interest.

Even after the ban, plastic is found in dumping yards, which ultimately finds its way into storm water drains and sewerage lines, choking them and leading to obstruction of the flow of rainwater and sewage.

Even with the slightest rain, roads are getting flooded, leading to traffic chaos, particularly in Hyderabad city, besides damaging property and sometimes claiming human life.

This apart, consumer behaviour has to be shaped and encouraged through social awareness and education. Enforcement agencies must organise capacity-building workshops for the involved stakeholders. The FGG opined that these measures might help in reducing the problem of SUP.

