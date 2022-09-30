Home States Telangana

HRDA urges Health Minister Harish Rao to act against quacks

Why does the government which has the system under its control not do anything about this, Dr Mahesh questioned.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after the Health Department recently conducted inspections of clinics run by RMPs/PMPs, First Aid Centres and Ayush clinics across the State, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) on Thursday received 20 prescriptions of quacks from various districts including Nirmal, Nalgonda, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jangaon and Karimnagar.

Most of the recent prescriptions contain a lot of drugs that only a doctor can prescribe. Forwarding the same to the Health Department, the HRDA requested Health Minister T Harish Rao to take action against them.

“The quacks that run their fake clinics under the name of First Aid Centres, close and go on a vacation when an inspection takes place. They return within a few days and continue violating all rules,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA. Why does the government which has the system under its control not do anything about this, Dr Mahesh questioned.

