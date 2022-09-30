Home States Telangana

Telangana reserves 85% Category-B medical seats for local students

The remaining 15 per cent seats will be open for students from across the country.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana government on Thursday issued two GOs with regard to admissions into medical courses, reserving 85 per cent of Category-B MBBS and BDS seats in minority and non-minority private medical colleges for local students. The remaining 15 per cent seats will be open for students from across the country.

As per GO 129 and GO 130 issued by the Medical and Health Department, “15% of Category-B seats only are open to candidates from all over the country.” The new rule ensures that 1,068 additional Category-B MBBS seats will be available for students in all 24 private medical colleges in the State from this academic year. There are a total of 3,750 seats in 20 non-minority and four minority private colleges in the State.  

In non-minority colleges, there are 3,200 seats, of which 1,120 seats (35 per cent) are in Category-B and 85 per cent of these seats, that is 952 seats, will now be reserved for Telangana students. In minority colleges, there are 550 seats, of which 137 (25 per cent) are in Category-B and 85 per cent of these seats, that 116 seats will now be available for local candidates. The students of Telangana can also compete for seats in remaining seats — 168 in non-minority and 21 in minority colleges, as they are open quota seats.

Med seats for locals: Experts say govt can change rules

As there was no reservation, students from other States have been getting MBBS seats in these colleges. “Due to this, students of Telangana faced a disadvantage in their own State. They were being forced to go to countries like Ukraine, China and Russia to pursue medical education,” a press release from the Health Department said. All the medical and dental colleges in India have 15 per cent seats reserved as all India quota, filled on the basis of NEET counselling.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab among other States which do not have any open quota system, except what is filled by NEET and all the other seats, including those in private and government colleges are offered to local students from the last year. “Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have more number of MBBS seats than any other State. The government is empowered to pass such rules,” said Keerthi Kiran, a lawyer in the High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana  MBBS medical seats medical students
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp