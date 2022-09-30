Telangana reserves 85% Category-B medical seats for local students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana government on Thursday issued two GOs with regard to admissions into medical courses, reserving 85 per cent of Category-B MBBS and BDS seats in minority and non-minority private medical colleges for local students. The remaining 15 per cent seats will be open for students from across the country.

As per GO 129 and GO 130 issued by the Medical and Health Department, “15% of Category-B seats only are open to candidates from all over the country.” The new rule ensures that 1,068 additional Category-B MBBS seats will be available for students in all 24 private medical colleges in the State from this academic year. There are a total of 3,750 seats in 20 non-minority and four minority private colleges in the State.

In non-minority colleges, there are 3,200 seats, of which 1,120 seats (35 per cent) are in Category-B and 85 per cent of these seats, that is 952 seats, will now be reserved for Telangana students. In minority colleges, there are 550 seats, of which 137 (25 per cent) are in Category-B and 85 per cent of these seats, that 116 seats will now be available for local candidates. The students of Telangana can also compete for seats in remaining seats — 168 in non-minority and 21 in minority colleges, as they are open quota seats.

Med seats for locals: Experts say govt can change rules

As there was no reservation, students from other States have been getting MBBS seats in these colleges. “Due to this, students of Telangana faced a disadvantage in their own State. They were being forced to go to countries like Ukraine, China and Russia to pursue medical education,” a press release from the Health Department said. All the medical and dental colleges in India have 15 per cent seats reserved as all India quota, filled on the basis of NEET counselling.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab among other States which do not have any open quota system, except what is filled by NEET and all the other seats, including those in private and government colleges are offered to local students from the last year. “Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have more number of MBBS seats than any other State. The government is empowered to pass such rules,” said Keerthi Kiran, a lawyer in the High Court.

