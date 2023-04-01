Puskara Pattabhishekam performed on grand note

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: Puskara Pattabhishekam (coronation) ceremony of Lord Rama was performed on a grand note at the colourfully decorated Midhila stadium as thousands of devotees chanted "Sri Rama Jayarama Jaya Jaya Rama’’ on Friday.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the historical Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple as the priests brought the deities from the main temple to the mandapam amid chanting of Vedic mantras before the coronation ceremony was performed. The Pattabhisekham began at 10.30 am and concluded at 12.45 pm. The priest brought water from many seas, lakes and rivers across the country for the ceremony.

Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan witnessed Puskara Pattabhisekham. She reached the Kothagudem railway station by train early in the morning and was received by District Collector D Anudeep and SP Dr Vineeth G. The Governor was not accorded official reception last Sri Rama Navami.

Later, she reached Bhadrachalam by road. She visited the main temple and offered prayers to Lord Rama. Temple EO Ramadevi welcomed the Governor. Later, she reached the Mithila Stadium and witnessed Puskara Pattabhisekham.

Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode, District Collector D Anudeep, SP Dr Vineeth G, ASP Paritosh Pankaj and others participated in the event.

There was an increase in the number of devotees who turned up for Puskara Pattabhisekham compared to the previous years. All pandals were packed with devotees.

Weaver from Hyderabad presents silk clothes

A weaver from Hyderabad, SS Jayaraju weaved ‘pattu vastralu’ for Lord Rama and Sita Devi at a unit he established at the Gnanamandiram of the temple. Along with two of his friends, the weaver worked for 20 days to weave the silk clothes for Lord Ram and Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman. He spent `2 lakh for weaving the silk clothes.

He handed over the silk clothes to Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode. Later, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented them to temple executive officer Ramadevi on Friday.

It was the second consecutive year that the weaver presented silk clothes to the temple deities.

BHADRACHALAM: Puskara Pattabhishekam (coronation) ceremony of Lord Rama was performed on a grand note at the colourfully decorated Midhila stadium as thousands of devotees chanted "Sri Rama Jayarama Jaya Jaya Rama’’ on Friday. A festive atmosphere prevailed at the historical Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple as the priests brought the deities from the main temple to the mandapam amid chanting of Vedic mantras before the coronation ceremony was performed. The Pattabhisekham began at 10.30 am and concluded at 12.45 pm. The priest brought water from many seas, lakes and rivers across the country for the ceremony. Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan witnessed Puskara Pattabhisekham. She reached the Kothagudem railway station by train early in the morning and was received by District Collector D Anudeep and SP Dr Vineeth G. The Governor was not accorded official reception last Sri Rama Navami. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, she reached Bhadrachalam by road. She visited the main temple and offered prayers to Lord Rama. Temple EO Ramadevi welcomed the Governor. Later, she reached the Mithila Stadium and witnessed Puskara Pattabhisekham. Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode, District Collector D Anudeep, SP Dr Vineeth G, ASP Paritosh Pankaj and others participated in the event. There was an increase in the number of devotees who turned up for Puskara Pattabhisekham compared to the previous years. All pandals were packed with devotees. Weaver from Hyderabad presents silk clothes A weaver from Hyderabad, SS Jayaraju weaved ‘pattu vastralu’ for Lord Rama and Sita Devi at a unit he established at the Gnanamandiram of the temple. Along with two of his friends, the weaver worked for 20 days to weave the silk clothes for Lord Ram and Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman. He spent `2 lakh for weaving the silk clothes. He handed over the silk clothes to Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode. Later, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented them to temple executive officer Ramadevi on Friday. It was the second consecutive year that the weaver presented silk clothes to the temple deities.