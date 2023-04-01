Home States Telangana

Serve notice on Erra Gangireddy: Telangana HC to CBI

The CBI had petitioned the Telangana High Court to revoke Gangireddy’s bail, stating that he is crucial in the investigation of the murder case.

Published: 01st April 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Friday, Justice Ch Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court directed the CBI to serve personal notice on Erra Gangireddy, who is A1 in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The CBI had petitioned the Telangana High Court to revoke Gangireddy’s bail, stating that he was crucial in investigating the murder case. Technically, Gangireddy was granted bail. Since the CBI became involved in this case, Gangireddy has been trying to get his bail extended since the chargesheet has not been submitted within 90 days. 

Earlier, the court issued notices to Gangireddy in response to a plea filed by the CBI, seeking cancellation of his bail. Since Gangireddy is not being represented in court, the judge ordered the CBI to serve personal notice on him to present his case, and adjourned the matter to April 12.

