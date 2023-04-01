Home States Telangana

SIT summons TSPSC member, Secretary in question paper leakage

The SIT hopes to learn from them the roles and responsibilities of their personal assistants Praveen and Ramesh, who have already been arrested.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The investigation into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak has taken a serious turn with the special investigation team (SIT) sending notices to Commission member Prof Bandi Linga Reddy and Secretary Anita Ramachandran to appear before them.

The SIT might also question them on the process of the recruitment of the contract staff who are working for the Commission and in which way they could have been involved in the muddle. The SIT is looking forward to recording the statements of all seven members of the Commission.    

The SIT, which is under tremendous pressure to take the case to its logical conclusion, is now trying to understand the process of recruitment. The 15 persons arrested by the SIT so far in the scandal included employees of TSPSC and its outsourced staff.

It has been found that as many as 15 question papers about six examinations were leaked. Police are also tracking the financial transactions of those involved and are also not ruling out moving of funds through the hawala route as some students from abroad also took the examinations.

REVANTH COMPLAINS TO ED, SEEKS PROBE 
Alleging money laundering in the TSPSC question paper leak scandal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday formally complained to the zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) in Hyderabad, asking them to investigate the case.

