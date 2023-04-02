Home States Telangana

A lecturer from Telangana on a mission to teach English to rural kids

An English lecturer at the Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science (JITS), K Prasanna Latha designed activity-based learning methods to develop writing and reading skills.

Published: 02nd April 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

K Prasanna Latha

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  With the belief that English is becoming increasingly important to make a mark in the world, a teacher from the district has prepared a 40-hour programme to help rural students, who haven’t been exposed to the language too much, to pick it up easily. An English lecturer at the Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science (JITS), K Prasanna Latha designed activity-based learning methods to develop writing and reading skills.

Speaking to TNIE, she mentions that though she had been teaching English for the past 12 years, her heart lay with the rural students. During her leisure, she would spend time with rural students, most of whom come from financially poor backgrounds.

Seeing them struggle with English, which she considers one of the most important things needed for success in the modern world, Latha prepared a 40-hour-long programme. Recently, she presented the entire initiative as her PhD thesis, ‘Developing the Reading and Writing Skills in the Zilla Parishad Secondary School Students in Karimnagar District’, at Osmania University. She used cross-tabulation, chi-square test and one-way ANOVA from Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) to show her initiative’s effectiveness.

“Once reading and writing skills improve among the students, it leads to a habit of reading books, which is a good sign for them and their careers,” says Latha. While stating that her work has just started, she says that her goal is to serve as many rural students as she can. Her efforts have garnered appreciation from educationists and educators across the State, especially for her passion to teach English.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Prasanna Latha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp