Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park goes extra mile to keep animals cool this summer

Over 200 sprinklers and small rain guns have been installed in all enclosures, and more than 1000 foggers have been placed in the Reptile House, New Macaws, Pheasantry, and Aviary areas.

Published: 02nd April 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Over 200 sprinklers and small rain guns have been installed in all enclosures to help the animals beat the heat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park authorities have taken necessary precautions to ensure the safety of animals in the zoo amid rising temperatures this summer. Measures have been put in place to prevent summer stress and sunstroke in the animals.

Over 200 sprinklers and small rain guns have been installed in all enclosures, and more than 1000 foggers have been placed in the Reptile House, New Macaws, Pheasantry, and Aviary areas of the Zoo Park. The rooftops of enclosure houses have been covered with a thick layer of grass to protect animals, and shade nets have been provided in the duck pond and stork pond areas.

To keep the animals cool, over 80 air coolers have been set up in the monkey, carnivore and omnivore enclosures, and air conditioners and exhaust fans have been installed in the nocturnal animal house and cub rearing centre. Temporary shelters which will provide shade have also been set up in all herbivore enclosures.

Seasonal fruits like watermelon, musk melon, and citrus fruits have been given to all apes, monkeys, primates, birds, and bears to avoid dehydration. Cold water is being supplied from time to time to prevent dehydration. Additionally, energy powders like Glucon-D, Electral powder, Vitamin-C supplements, B-Complex supplements, Stresswell, and Thermo Care Liquid mixed in water have been given to animals on the advice of the zoo veterinarian.

The zoo members will water the Kashkash thattis and Thunga grass at least three to four times to avoid summer stress.The Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Prashant Bajirao Patil, inspected all the summer seasonal arrangements and instructed the field staff to constantly observe the animals, birds, and reptiles. He also appreciated the efforts of animal keepers, gardeners and workshop technicians.

