Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hate speech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Afzalgunj police have registered a suo moto case against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh for making derogatory comments against a particular community during the Shoba Yatra on Rama Navami.

After gathering relevant information and evidence, the police initiated an investigation and will seek legal guidance before issuing notices to the suspended MLA.According to Afzalgunj Inspector Ravinder Reddy, a case was registered under Sections 153A and 506 of the IPC.

During the Shoba Yatra on March 30, Singh allegedly made objectionable comments at Siddiamber Bazar. In one instance, he introduced his son to the crowd and talked about threatening calls he had received that the latter would be kidnapped.

The video of Singh’s speech has gone viral on social media, along with his previous list of cases. The video and other materials have been sent for legal opinion, and the police will file a case against Singh based on the findings

