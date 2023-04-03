Mallannasagar impresses delegates from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A delegation of farmers from Maharashtra hailed the Mallannasagar project as a great initiative. Impressed by green fields everywhere in Siddipet, Dubbaka and Gajwel constituencies, they said that completing the construction of the project in three years and providing irrigation water to the farmers was a bold move.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

with delegates from Maharashtra

in Siddept on Sunday

Maharashtra BRS Kisan Cell president Manik Kadham, Kisan Cell Youth president Sudhir Bindu, Nanded district Kisan Cell Youth president Naveen Patil and MLC Dande Vitthal along with about 100 farmers visited the Mallannasagar project on Sunday.

On the occasion, the irrigation department ENC explained the complete details of the Hariram project to the farmers through a map. He said that after coming to power in 2014, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held meetings with officials day and night for four months to solve the irrigation water problem in Telangana which was hit by drought.

He said that the project was designed to lift Godavari water from a depth of 420 meters and supply it to irrigate lands. The delegation was surprised to know that the construction of the project was completed in three and a half years. Later, the farmers had lunch with Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

