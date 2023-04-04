Question paper leak: SIT questions TSPSC chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probing the question paper leakage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman B Janaradhan Reddy on Monday.

The SIT has already interrogated multiple TSPSC staffers and their family members. According to sources, although the TSPSC chief was not summoned for questioning, he was asked similar questions to those posed to the senior staffers earlier.

SIT chief AR Srinivas recorded Janardhan Reddy’s statement. It was earlier reported that notices are expected to be served to the chairman on Monday, but no details were provided.

However, according to a source, the chairman was only questioned as per protocol and no notices were served as he was not directly linked to the case.

Secretary Anita Ramachandran and Board Member B Linga Reddy were questioned because their personal assistants were involved in the case. One of the personal assistants, Praveen, is the prime accused who allegedly stole the question paper from the confidential room.

Sources said the SIT is preparing to take three more offenders into custody.

THREE STAFFERS FOUND HIDING CONSPIRACY

Earlier, during the interrogation of the three of the accused — Shameem, Ramesh and Suresh — SIT found that though the trio were aware of the plan of the to steal question paper from the confidential room, they failed to alert the higher officials

HYDERABAD: Probing the question paper leakage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman B Janaradhan Reddy on Monday. The SIT has already interrogated multiple TSPSC staffers and their family members. According to sources, although the TSPSC chief was not summoned for questioning, he was asked similar questions to those posed to the senior staffers earlier. SIT chief AR Srinivas recorded Janardhan Reddy’s statement. It was earlier reported that notices are expected to be served to the chairman on Monday, but no details were provided. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, according to a source, the chairman was only questioned as per protocol and no notices were served as he was not directly linked to the case. Secretary Anita Ramachandran and Board Member B Linga Reddy were questioned because their personal assistants were involved in the case. One of the personal assistants, Praveen, is the prime accused who allegedly stole the question paper from the confidential room. Sources said the SIT is preparing to take three more offenders into custody. THREE STAFFERS FOUND HIDING CONSPIRACY Earlier, during the interrogation of the three of the accused — Shameem, Ramesh and Suresh — SIT found that though the trio were aware of the plan of the to steal question paper from the confidential room, they failed to alert the higher officials