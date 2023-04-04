Home States Telangana

Question paper leak: SIT questions TSPSC chairman

No notices served, Janardhan Reddy quizzed as per protocol; SIT set to take 3 into custody

Published: 04th April 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

TSPSC

TSPSC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probing the question paper leakage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman B Janaradhan Reddy on Monday. 

The SIT has already interrogated multiple TSPSC staffers and their family members. According to sources, although the TSPSC chief was not summoned for questioning, he was asked similar questions to those posed to the senior staffers earlier.

SIT chief AR Srinivas recorded Janardhan Reddy’s statement. It was earlier reported that notices are expected to be served to the chairman on Monday, but no details were provided. 

However, according to a source, the chairman was only questioned as per protocol and no notices were served as he was not directly linked to the case.

Secretary Anita Ramachandran and Board Member B Linga Reddy were questioned because their personal assistants were involved in the case. One of the personal assistants, Praveen, is the prime accused who allegedly stole the question paper from the confidential room.

Sources said the SIT is preparing to take three more offenders into custody.

THREE STAFFERS FOUND HIDING CONSPIRACY

Earlier, during the interrogation of the three of the accused — Shameem, Ramesh and Suresh — SIT found that though the trio were aware of the plan of the to steal question paper from the confidential room, they failed to alert the higher officials

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Question paper leak Special Investigation Team
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp