SSC Telugu paper leaks, 4 officials suspended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the investigation into the TSPSC paper leak case is going on, the SSC Telugu question paper was found its way into WhatsApp groups in Tandur in Vikarabad district on the first day of commencement of the public examinations on Monday. However, the local officials said that it was not a ‘leak’ and no outsider accessed the paper. It was an individual instance of malpractice by the invigilator, the officials said.

The officials said that Tuesday’s examination will be conducted as per the schedule. “Parents and students are assured that there is no reason for worry or apprehension in the matter,” an official release from the Director of School Education said in the evening. But, the Opposition BJP demanded immediate dismissal of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy from the Cabinet.

When the Telugu examination started at 9.30 am, an invigilator, S Bandappa, at the Government High School in Tandur took the photograph of the question paper on his mobile phone and sent the same to another teacher Sammappa at 9.37 am. The incident came to light after two hours, as one of the teachers, by mistake, also posted the photo of question paper in a local media WhatsApp group. He, however, later deleted it.

‘Sanctity, integrity of conduct of exam not compromised’

Vikarabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy and in-charge SP Muralidhar conducted a probe into the incident. Later, the Collector suspended chief superintendent Shiva Kumar, department officer K Gopal, Bandappa and Sammappa.

After the enquiry, Narayana Reddy said that the ‘sanctity and integrity’ of the conduct of examination was not compromised and that it was an individual instance of malpractice by invigilator Bandappa. He told local reporters that there was a ‘mala fide’ intention behind Bandappa in sending the question paper to another teacher.

The accused allegedly tried to favour some students known to him. The officials, however, said that there was no intention to sell the question paper, as already examination commenced. Both Bandappa and Sammappa were not Telugu teachers and they could not even provide the answers. A student in room 5 of the Tandur High School did not turn up for the exam and, to help him, Bandappa sent the question paper to Sammappa, sources said. As it was Part-A of the question paper which required descriptive answers, there was no possibility of sending the answers by outsiders. If it is the Part-B paper, which is objective type, then outsides have a chance to provide answers, sources said adding that the question paper was not leaked to other students.

The district officials said that they would register criminal cases against the accused. The police also stated that Bandappa was suspended in 2017 as he was an accused in a POCSO. He recently rejoined duty. The district collector directed the police to take action as per Act 25/1997 and the relevant sections of CrPC.

TENSION PREVAILED AT SSC OFFICE: Meanwhile, a large number of NSUI students staged a protest at the SSC Board office in the city and hurled eggs on the building. They pulled down the SSC signboard and threw it away. The NSUI students demanded a thorough probe into the leak and dismissal of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, holding the State government responsible for the SSC Telugu exam question paper leak, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay demanded the resignation of Sabitha Indra Reddy.

HYDERABAD: Even as the investigation into the TSPSC paper leak case is going on, the SSC Telugu question paper was found its way into WhatsApp groups in Tandur in Vikarabad district on the first day of commencement of the public examinations on Monday. However, the local officials said that it was not a ‘leak’ and no outsider accessed the paper. It was an individual instance of malpractice by the invigilator, the officials said. The officials said that Tuesday’s examination will be conducted as per the schedule. “Parents and students are assured that there is no reason for worry or apprehension in the matter,” an official release from the Director of School Education said in the evening. But, the Opposition BJP demanded immediate dismissal of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy from the Cabinet. When the Telugu examination started at 9.30 am, an invigilator, S Bandappa, at the Government High School in Tandur took the photograph of the question paper on his mobile phone and sent the same to another teacher Sammappa at 9.37 am. The incident came to light after two hours, as one of the teachers, by mistake, also posted the photo of question paper in a local media WhatsApp group. He, however, later deleted it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Sanctity, integrity of conduct of exam not compromised’ Vikarabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy and in-charge SP Muralidhar conducted a probe into the incident. Later, the Collector suspended chief superintendent Shiva Kumar, department officer K Gopal, Bandappa and Sammappa. After the enquiry, Narayana Reddy said that the ‘sanctity and integrity’ of the conduct of examination was not compromised and that it was an individual instance of malpractice by invigilator Bandappa. He told local reporters that there was a ‘mala fide’ intention behind Bandappa in sending the question paper to another teacher. The accused allegedly tried to favour some students known to him. The officials, however, said that there was no intention to sell the question paper, as already examination commenced. Both Bandappa and Sammappa were not Telugu teachers and they could not even provide the answers. A student in room 5 of the Tandur High School did not turn up for the exam and, to help him, Bandappa sent the question paper to Sammappa, sources said. As it was Part-A of the question paper which required descriptive answers, there was no possibility of sending the answers by outsiders. If it is the Part-B paper, which is objective type, then outsides have a chance to provide answers, sources said adding that the question paper was not leaked to other students. The district officials said that they would register criminal cases against the accused. The police also stated that Bandappa was suspended in 2017 as he was an accused in a POCSO. He recently rejoined duty. The district collector directed the police to take action as per Act 25/1997 and the relevant sections of CrPC. TENSION PREVAILED AT SSC OFFICE: Meanwhile, a large number of NSUI students staged a protest at the SSC Board office in the city and hurled eggs on the building. They pulled down the SSC signboard and threw it away. The NSUI students demanded a thorough probe into the leak and dismissal of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy from the Cabinet. Meanwhile, holding the State government responsible for the SSC Telugu exam question paper leak, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay demanded the resignation of Sabitha Indra Reddy.