Home States Telangana

TSPSC question paper leak: Congress plans major protest in CM’s constituency

According to analysts, Revanth is trying to corner the chief minister in a paper leakage case to turn the tide of public opinion against him.

Published: 04th April 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress is preparing to organise a major public meeting any day between April 20 and 25 at Gajwel, the headquarters of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s constituency, to take him to task for the leakage of the TSPSC question papers.

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy staged a Dalita Girijana Atma Dandora on September 17, 2021, at Gajwel Assembly constituency which drew huge crowds. Mallikarjun Kharge, who is now Congress president, attended the pandora as the Chief Guest.

The TPCC passed a resolution to hold a Nirudyoga Sabha at Gajwel on similar lines to drum up support from unemployed youths and galvanise them into action against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi. As the subject is very touchy and the location is the chief minister’s home constituency, the proposed public meeting is increasing political heat in the state.

According to analysts, Revanth is trying to corner the chief minister in a paper leakage case to turn the tide of public opinion against him. The Congress is already in election mode and is determined to give the BRS a run for its money or if the dame fortune smiles on them, win the election. The Congress appears to be determined to edge the BJP out in challenging the BRS.

Telangana Congress vice-president Chamala Kiran Reddy stated that their party planned the meeting in Gajwel to expose Chief Minister KCR’s failures. The CM had promised several schemes exclusive to unemployed youth but all of them had failed to take off. The leader said that Congress will kickstart the agitation from his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy TSPSC question paper leak
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp