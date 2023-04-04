TSPSC question paper leak: Congress plans major protest in CM’s constituency

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress is preparing to organise a major public meeting any day between April 20 and 25 at Gajwel, the headquarters of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s constituency, to take him to task for the leakage of the TSPSC question papers.

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy staged a Dalita Girijana Atma Dandora on September 17, 2021, at Gajwel Assembly constituency which drew huge crowds. Mallikarjun Kharge, who is now Congress president, attended the pandora as the Chief Guest.

The TPCC passed a resolution to hold a Nirudyoga Sabha at Gajwel on similar lines to drum up support from unemployed youths and galvanise them into action against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi. As the subject is very touchy and the location is the chief minister’s home constituency, the proposed public meeting is increasing political heat in the state.

According to analysts, Revanth is trying to corner the chief minister in a paper leakage case to turn the tide of public opinion against him. The Congress is already in election mode and is determined to give the BRS a run for its money or if the dame fortune smiles on them, win the election. The Congress appears to be determined to edge the BJP out in challenging the BRS.

Telangana Congress vice-president Chamala Kiran Reddy stated that their party planned the meeting in Gajwel to expose Chief Minister KCR’s failures. The CM had promised several schemes exclusive to unemployed youth but all of them had failed to take off. The leader said that Congress will kickstart the agitation from his constituency.

