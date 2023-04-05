Blockchain Impact Lab set up at Indian School of Business

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DLabs Incubator Association (DLabs) at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with S&P Global, launched a world-class Blockchain Impact Lab at ISB’s Hyderabad campus on Tuesday.The two institutions have come together to address a strategic need to support and nurture innovations in the Blockchain space. Equipped with best-in-class technology, the lab will serve as a hub for the creation and dissemination of knowledge on blockchain and its impact on society.

“The Blockchain Impact Lab provides a learning and development environment for all stakeholders at ISB. Its purpose is to impart knowledge and create use cases that apply blockchain for enhancing societal impact,” said Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry. The state-of-the-art lab is equipped with an Ethereum Virtual Machine, Hyperledger Fabric, and Multi-chain environments. It currently has four nodes, sufficient for any kind of use case testing. Students can log into the machine from anywhere, allowing the technology to be used in a wide range of set-ups.

The lab will function both as a physical and virtual set-up. The classroom environment will allow stakeholders to attend blockchain training sessions and use case demonstrations, while start-ups incubated at ISB can use the facility for developing proofs-of-concept.The remote set-up will also allow larger groups of stakeholders from outside the ISB ecosystems to benefit from being trained through the lab. The lab has already set a goal of supporting 500+ student innovators and start-ups in the first year alone.

