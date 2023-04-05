Why is MIM mum on Rahul’s disqualification: TPCC chief Revanth

Kalyan T By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A Revanth Reddy is a man of details. Rhetoric apart, logic forms a big part of his repertoire. “Why is MIM mum on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification?” he questions when asked about the solidarity extended by the ruling BRS to the Congress on the issue. The 54-year-old politician reasons that the pink party is trying to curry favour with his party only to be in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, to buttress his argument, cites the MIM’s silence on the Gandhi scion’s battle.

“BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has lent his support but not his partner MIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. MIM and BRS are allies. When KCR is extending his solidarity, why can’t Asad? How come Asad has not condemned the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi?” he wonders.

Speaking at Hyderabad Dialogues, an initiative of TNIE to highlight State issues, Revanth is crystal clear in his view that Asad is tight-lipped at the behest of KCR. He believes KCR’s intention in sending his MPs to protest alongside the Congress is to draw Modi’s attention and thereby, increase his bargaining capacity.

“When there is a serious issue like Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, BRS gives adjournment notice on women’s reservation bill! What are we talking, what are they doing in the House?” he points out, clarifying that there is no question of Congress trusting KCR ever again.

Replying to a variety of questions from The New Indian Express team, Revanth, who has been on a padayatra as a follow-up to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, admits that Congress has work on its hands. At the same time, he claims the BJP is nowhere in the field. “It is only in the media.”

During his padayatra, he says he found one widespread sentiment among the people, which is to see the back of KCR. “People want freedom and liberty. They are angry with KCR for his tyrannical attitude,” he adds.

The PCC chief also agrees that the Assembly elections later this year will see a triangular fight but “between IT Minister KT Rama Rao, BJP’s Bandi Sanjay and our party”. He feels KCR and Modi will be irrelevant.

Pressed on what Congress has to offer to the people, he recalls the party’s Warangal declaration. “We have released our manifesto… I have excellent ideas for farmers. We will waive their loans up to Rs 2 lakh. It is eminently possible. We have worked it out and it shall be our first decision,” he explains.

